Security guard run down by suspect at marina

(CNS): A security guard is in critical condition after a run-in with trespassers at a George Town restaurant and yacht marina Sunday night. Police said they received a report around 8:45pm about an altercation at a business at the end of North Sound Road. A security guard had come upon four young men using the pool at the George Town Yacht Club, which was closed to the public at the time. The guard spoke to the young people, who left but they returned a little later with two more friends.

The six young men then began throwing rocks at the security officer and other staff at both the restaurant and nearby marina, hitting several people and injuring at least one person. But at some point one of the young men managed to get into a vehicle parked outside near the marina area and proceeded to drive towards and hit the security guard, seriously injuring him.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene with the rest of the gang.

The guard who was struck by the vehicle and another man who was hit with a rock were both taken to the George Town hospital. The man who was hit with the rock has since been discharged but the security guard remains at the hospital in critical condition.

The matter is now under investigation and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the men at the location earlier in the afternoon/evening is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Police