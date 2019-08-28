Royals cost Cayman Islands $335K

Prince Charles with blue iguana at the Botanic Park

(CNS): The much heralded visit by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, cost the public purse CI$335,152 for the less than 30 hours the royal couple spent in the Cayman Islands. While the whirlwind tour was welcomed by government and royal watchers and credited with helping to promote Cayman, it was a costly endeavor. The police racked up well over half the bill, spending more than $192,000 on overtime and other expenses, including the police band, not all of which have yet been calculated.

The publicity resulting from images of Prince Charles with a blue iguana at the Botanic Park, which were picked up by media the world over, may well have justified the spending on a visit that many people considered was a great success. However, others have raised concerns about the level of spending on the visit, given the competing demands on the public purse for more pressing issues, from education to social services.

The figures, which were revealed in a freedom of information request made by the Cayman Compass, showed that the Cabinet and the governor’s office spent well over $140,000 on entertainment, food and drink as well as other expenses, such as flowers and a private phone line for the royals.

Expenses paid by the Cayman Islands was only part of the bill the royal couple ran up. The British tax payers spent more than £416,000 on the royal couple’s two week Caribbean trip.

Related

Category: Local News