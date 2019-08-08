Roper rejects interference concerns

(L-R) Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell, Governor Martyn Roper and Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sheena Glasgow

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has dismissed concerns that government is backing pro-port advocates pushing for people to withdraw their signatures from the Cruise Port Referendum petition. But the Elections Office has now revealed that it is allowing people to “un-verify” their names, even after their signatures and right to vote had been confirmed by the office verification teams and the individuals had signed the relevant verification form.

Given the failure by any government since the 2009 Constitution was implemented to pass the necessary legislation to support section 70, which provides for a people-initiated referendum, a number of concerns have arisen. One was when government demanded that every single one of the 5,292 signatures required be verified face to face by officials during the summer, when many people are overseas. They were also worried about the potential to intimidate voters into withdrawing their names.

These concerns have now been compounded by the revelation by the Elections Office that even after their signatures have been verified, some people have asked to withdraw their names. Responding to the latest news from the office, the CPR said that despite this latest change, which was introduced during the verification process, they remain undeterred in the objective to exercise their democratic right provided by the Constitution.

“We are concerned about the process of interference in our democratic right by the acting government. However, we remain confident that the Cayman people will have a fair chance to express their opinion under the confidentiality of the polls when this historic, first people-initiated referendum takes place,” the grassroots activists stated.

According to the latest release from the Elections Office, so far 89 people have refused to sign verification forms, despite signing the petition. While the reasons for this have not yet been revealed, the Elections Office said it is keeping a record of those reasons. The number of people calling and asking to “un-verify” after verifying is “not statistically material at this stage”, the office said.

“In an effort to be fair and reasonable, the Elections Office will continue to receive and record the wishes of persons who want to be ‘un-verified’, while the CPR is able to continue to collect and submit additional petition signatures,” Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell stated in a release.

Earlier this week Johann Moxam, one of the activists spearheading the CPR campaign, wrote to the governor raising concerns that there is evidence of political interference in the verification process. But the governor rejected those claims. “I have not seen anything that gives rise to concerns about good governance, fairness or political interference,” the governor said in his response to Moxam, as he lauded the efficiency of the Elections Office team.

But Moxan said the elected arm of government and “their proxies” are seeking to interfere with the verification process by asking people not to verify their signatures and encouraging those who have signed to call into the Elections Office and withdraw their support. Moxam said this was the type of “political interference and intimidation” the governor had committed to preventing.

“Their political interference and intimidation tactics reflect poorly on your ability to ensure that principles of good governance exist and thrive in the Cayman Islands,” Moxam said in his letter this week to Roper. Following the governor’s dismissal of his concerns, Moxam asked the governor if he could spell out what would constitute political interference, so that all stakeholders had clarity and in order to avoid any potential cultural differences.

Moxam told CNS that he was disappointed that the governor could not, or chose not to, see what many people feel is direct political interference. “We will have to agree to disagree and simply press on,” Moxam said, adding that he agreed with the governor’s position that the Elections Office was doing a great job under difficult circumstances.

However, worried that things will only get worse when the referendum is triggered and the campaign begins, given that government has access to the public purse to fight their position and has had no qualms about using the people’s money from the get-go to fight the people’s vote.

Although many people had hoped that the governor would remain neutral and fair in this process, there are concerns that his role makes it difficult for him to be neutral.

It was the governor who gave information to Premier Alden McLaughlin about the petition submission figures, which the premier used to mislead the public during last week’s press conference and had to be corrected by Howell. Roper also welcomed the main proponents from the private sector that are in support of the government’s plans for the project this week, posting the details on his social media pages.

The governor said he recognised that the project arouses strong feelings. “I am keen to listen to all sections of society and understand their points of view,” he said.

I was pleased to meet representatives from tourism and business sectors who support the construction of a cruise port…

