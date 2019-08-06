Public sector headcount increased 3.1% in 2018

Government Administration Building

(CNS): The number of public sector workers across core government as well as the statutory authorities and government companies (SAGC) increased to 6,429 by the end of last year. According to the government human resources report for 2018, which was presented to the Legislative Assembly last month, over the last few years there has been a steady growth in the number of employees at public authorities as well as core government, where the number of civil servants increased by 3.7% to 3,918.

Officials said the rise in civil servant numbers had been driven largely by an increase in teachers and support staff at the education department, police and prison officers, as well as priority policy areas for the government. Meanwhile, staff numbers grew across the SAGCs to 2,511 in December, with the Health Services Authority and the Cayman Islands Airports Authority recording some of the biggest increases in headcount.

While over 72% of core government employees are Caymanians, 75% of the staff at the SAGCs are local staff. Several government departments are made up of well over 90% Caymanians, with the fire service at 100% and immigration at 99.5%.

When it comes to gender, women now make up 55% of the public sector, which is starting to be reflected at the top; at the end of 2018 more than half the chief officers and 49% of department heads were women. In addition, 54% of promotions last year were for women and 55% of the highest earners in the service are women.

On average, women in government earn $49,872 per year, while their male peers earn on average just under $500 per year less, at $49, 391. However the majority of government workers, almost 58%, earn less than $49,000 per year. But all government workers enjoyed a pay increase in 2018 when they received a cost of living increase of 5% in June 2018. However, less than half of all civil servants believe their pay reflects what they deserve.

Meanwhile, the increase in the retirement age from 60 to 65 in 2016 is beginning to have an impact on the age demographics, as there are now some 320 government workers over the age of 60.

