Policy expert to take up UK-EU job

(CNS): André Ebanks, the deputy chief office in the community affairs ministry, known for his policy expertise, has a new appointment. The senior civil servant is moving from tackling the ingrained social problems of Cayman’s community to representing the territory in the UK and Europe at a particularity challenging time. Ebanks will take up the post of the Cayman Islands’ representative in London next month for a three-year term, taking over from Eric Bush, who is back home as chief officer in the premier’s new international trade portfolio.

As Cayman’s most senior official in the United Kingdom, Ebanks will promote the welfare of Caymanians there and develop the interests of the Cayman Islands Government in the UK and Europe, just as a likely no-deal Brexit looms on the horizon. As well as delivering consular services to Caymanians, including students, he will assist stakeholders by supporting government in the United Kingdom and Europe relating to its ongoing economic, political and socio-cultural interests.

In a press release announcing the new posting officials said that, as head of the office, Ebanks will be in charge of collecting and distributing data, as well as fostering and strengthening strategic links. He will be expected to promote and facilitate inward investment and represent the Cayman Islands in the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association, the EU Overseas Countries and Territories Association, and at other official or ceremonial events.

Speaking of Ebanks’ move, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said he was delighted to have found such a dynamic candidate to build on Bush’s progress.

“Great strides have been made in supporting professional development within the civil service. Mr Ebanks’ posting comes on the back of the civil service’s strong track record of secondments, succession plan consideration, performance tracking, and training both locally and aboard,” Manderson said.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, in whose ministry Ebanks works, said the job he was taking was “a vital role in maintaining and enhancing our relationship with the governments of the United Kingdom and throughout Europe”.

He added, “I have every confidence that André will do an excellent job in his secondment and continue to build on the excellent work done by Eric Bush over the last 3 years. As the UK continues to wrestle with the issues presented by Brexit and as we continue ourselves to deal with the complexities and challenges to our financial services industry as a result of initiatives largely driven by the European Union, it is vital we have a capable and willing Caymanian on the ground to represent our islands. I believe André will ably fulfill this role on our behalf.”

In preparing for his move and new job at the London office, Ebanks said he was excited about the role, its challenges and his priorities.

“The London office sits in the heart of the city, one of the political and economic capitals of the world and one whose country we share a constitutional link with,” he said. “As such, it serves at ground zero on the international frontline to protect and advance the interests of the Cayman Islands and all its residents. “In view of Brexit, the UK faces its most complex and polarising political crisis since the Second World War,” he noted.

Ebanks said it will be critical for the Cayman Islands to closely monitor and determine how best to position itself in a post-Brexit world. “An immediate priority will be to assist Cayman map its strategic objectives in this potentially new global landscape. Brexit provides an opportunity to not only recreate our relationship with the UK as part of a revitalised Global Britain, but with the rest of the world,” he stated.

As the Cayman Islands’ representative, one of his first official engagements will be attending both Labour and the Conservative parties’ conferences in September, at a time of great change in British politics.

Eric Bush, now chief office for the ministry responsible for the London office said, “André Ebanks has the qualities needed to continue to raise Cayman’s positive profile in the UK and in Europe. During his familiarisation trips earlier this year I saw first-hand that André is capable and eager to continue and enhance the programme of political, commercial and cultural engagement on behalf of the Cayman Islands.”

Ebanks will be supported by Deputy Representative Charles Parchment, as well as two assistant representatives and a business manager. The Cayman Islands Government Office in the UK and Europe also houses representatives from the Department of Tourism and the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands.

