Police warn public over ‘fake cop’

(CNS): The RCIPS has issued a warning that someone has been posing as a member of its service and accepting complaints and corresponding with members of the public about police matters using a fake email address. Police said that Bodden.lason@rcips.ky is not a real email address and there is no one working for the service by that name. A spokesperson for the police said the matter is under investigation but it is not yet clear what the objective of the fake email is.

“If you receive any correspondence from this email address, we advise that you do not respond or click on any links that you may receive, but instead report the matter to the police immediately,” the police stated.

The police advised members of the public that it does not have a complaints unit at its headquarters in Elizabethan Square in George Town but that the Professional Standards Unit is in Windjammer Plaza, Walkers Road. Complaints can also be made through the Office of the Ombudsman, located on Anderson Square, George Town, as well as police stations.

Category: Crime, Police