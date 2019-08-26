Police taser suspect in wake of fight

(CNS): A 20-year-old man from George Town was taken to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning after police fired a stun gun at him as they tried to break up a fight on the West Bay Road. Police said the man was one of many people involved in the melee at the Caribbean Plaza and was one of four arrested for affray after they continued behaving aggressively towards each other as the officers tried to restore order.

The police were called to the fight at around 1:50am on 24 August following a report to 911. The RCIPS said the 20-year-old man who was tasered was taken to hospital by ambulance but was discharged before being booked into custody and then bailed. Three other men arrested were all from Bodden Town, aged 30, 21 and 18. All of them have been bailed as the investigation into the fight continues.

