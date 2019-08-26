Police seek mugger on bicycle

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a man, described as tall, slim with low-cut hair, who escaped on a bicycle after robbing a man in the street in George Town in the early hours of Sunday. The victim was on School Road at around 3:15am on 25 August when he was attacked by the mugger and cash taken from his pockets. The victim sustained minor injuries during the robbery, and was treated and discharged from hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and seen the incident take place to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online..

Category: Crime, Police