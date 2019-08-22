Police come to rescue of stranded boat

The police helicopter assisted in coordinating the fuel exchange

(CNS): On Tuesday the Joint Marine Unit, assisted by the police helicopter and the US Coast Guard, came to the rescue of a stranded boat, which had four people on board, that was running out of fuel some 70 miles off the coast of the Cayman Islands. Police were alerted that something might be wrong by the family of the people on board after they lost contact with them during their journey from Tampa, Florida, back to Grand Cayman.

Police were informed at around 8am Tuesday that the family had last spoken with the people on board when the boat was just off the Cuban coast. The JMU notified the US Coast Guard and asked them for assistance.

An emergency positioning beacon on the vessel had been activated by those on board, and that was picked up by the coast guard in Miami, who provided coordinates, enabling the chopper to find and contact the boat directly. They soon learned that vessel was in good condition and the occupants were in good health but the boat did not have enough fuel to get them home.

As a result the boaters organised another private vessel to bring the needed fuel, and that afternoon the helicopter launched again to help get the two boats together and co-ordinate the fuel transfer, which took place around 40 miles off the coast of Grand Cayman. The boat arrived back in Grand Cayman just after 9pm in the evening Tuesday, with their safe arrival monitored and confirmed by the JMU.

