Petition verification nears home straight

Cruise Port Referendum volunteers Billy Adam and Laura Egglishaw collect signatures for the petition

(CNS): Officials from the Elections Office say they have now verified 88.8% of the required number of signatures on the Cruise Port Referendum petition to trigger the national poll. As of 3pm Saturday, the team had checked 4,698 names and now has less than 600 names to check to reach the required 5,292 signatures of registered voters calling for a people-initiated referendum on the proposed cruise berthing project in George Town.

Despite the continued efforts by the pro-port lobby and government to encourage people to ‘un-verify’, the verification process is nearing the home straight.

There are still 965 signatures from which to collect the last 594, and the campaigners are still collecting names to make up for those people who have changed their mind since signing, have refused to verify or have been allowed to sign, verify and then un-verify. It therefore appears that the petition is on track to be 100% confirmed by the end of this month.

The CPR volunteers and activists are encouraging people who have not yet registered to vote to go to the Elections Office to ensure that they can take part in the poll, which is likely to take place before Christmas.

CNS has learned there are no plans, as have been previously suggested on various talk shows, to hold the referendum as early as October, given the work required to prepare the country for a national vote. This means there is still time for eligible Caymanians who are not registered to make the next voter list and take part.

See the most recent update from the Elections Office below:

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,663 4,968 965 594 88.8% Aug 17, 3PM

