Cruise petition at three-quarter mark

The Cruise Port Referendum petition

(CNS): The Elections Office has verified around 75% of the petition calling for a people’s referendum on the cruise berthing project. By Saturday afternoon the signatures of 3,958 people were confirmed, leaving just over 1,300 verified signatures needed to trigger the national vote. Following last week’s press conference, the premier indicated that the petition would not be challenged in the court if the numbers are reached but he would be seeking to hold the ballot as soon as possible.

Calling the poll quickly will put pressure on the activists behind the campaign for the referendum, who will be switching the campaign towards the actual vote and the question.

The activists are now urging everyone who is eligible to vote but who has not yet registered to do so as soon as possible to ensure that they will be able to vote in this crucial ballot, which will have significant implications for the environment and the economy.

The Elections Office has taken less than six weeks to get to the three-quarter mark, and while the last thousand is likely to be the hardest, the verification could easily be complete by the end of this month.

See the figures, on the Elections Office website. Also find out how to verify your signature or register to vote

Government has confirmed that, although they selected the Verdant Isle group and two cruise lines as the preferred bidder last month, which in the end was the only bid that met the qualification criteria, no deal will be signed before 1 October to give the Elections Office time to confirm that all 5,292 signatures needed for the vote are those of registered voters.

But the government is likely to fight hard to ensure the poll question favours the port and is likely to outspend campaigners against the project, which many people believe has still not been justified by the government. Many questions remain over the $230 million project, from the price estimation to the jobs that will be created. The devastating impact on the marine environment and the challenges ahead for the engineering and construction period are also major causes of concern.

