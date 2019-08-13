CPR petition over 85% confirmed

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell is flanked by his deputies, Sheena Glasgow (right) and Suzanne Bothwell, and campaigner Katrina Jurn (far left) with the petition documents (click to enlarge)

(CNS): The petition calling for a people’s initiated referendum on the controversial question of the cruise berthing project in George Town Harbour has surpassed the 85% mark in the verification process according to the latest update from the elections office. As of 8pm on Monday the team had confirmed the names of 4,501 people with just 791 signatures left to check before a national vote can be triggered as set out in the Constitution.

The elections office said they have 1,162 verification forms from which to get the remaining 14.9% which means that the entire process could be completed, as hoped for by campaigners, before the end of August

Despite claims and counter claims about the process from both sides of this polarized issue the referendum looks increasingly certain to take place. While efforts by the pro-port lobby to allow people to change their minds and withdrawn verified signatures after the fact of verification continue so does the collection of signatures by the volunteers behind the referendum campaign.

Having handed in an additional 26 names last week that the campaigners had confirmed the volunteers are still working on dozens more to ensure that they are from legitimate voters and not repeats of previous signatures.

Johann Moxam one of the leading activists behind the petition said he was pleased that the required 5292 signatures were close to being confirmed.

“Despite the efforts of the government to throw up obstacles and change the rules at the last minute, we remain confident, as we always have, that the 25% of the electorate will be verified,” he told CNS. “This referendum is inevitable as we have the numbers and we have always known we have the numbers. This is history in the making as Caymanians will get to exercise their democratic right on the question of the cruise berthing project.”

Moxam said this was people power and he was looking forward to the referendum.

For more details on the verification process visit the Elections Office website.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,663 4,501 1,162 791 85.1% Aug 12, 8PM

