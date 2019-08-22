Opposition hits out at gov’t petition attack

Opposition members (L-R) Kenneth Bryan Alva Suckoo, Arden McLean and Chris Saunders

(CNS): The members of the official opposition have hit out at government over the way it has criticised the campaign for a people-initiated referendum and handled the entire matter. Opposition Leader Arden McLean said the government’s behaviour, going as far as encouraging people to withdraw their names from a petition, was one of the most “dastardly acts” he had ever seen any government do.

Speaking at a press conference held by the opposition Wednesday, McLean, who represents the district of East End, said the request for the referendum was coming directly from the voters, who are the government’s employers. He said that no one “should treat their boss” the way government has acted towards those who organised the petition and have campaigned for the referendum.

The opposition leader has also called on government to deal immediately with the lack of a referendum law in Cayman, and as soon as the petition is verified to settle the wording of the referendum question and bring it to the Legislative Assembly for debate and approval.

“We are ready and prepared to participate in the referendum process, and strongly urge the government to maintain precedents established in previous referendums,” McLean said. He confirmed that the opposition wanted to see observers appointed locally and called for a team of independent Commonwealth observers.

Congratulating those who worked so hard to reach the historic milestone to trigger this inevitable referendum, as more than 90% of the petition has now been confirmed, McLean said the opposition would be campaigning against this port project. While McLean admitted that he has supported the concept of a port in principal, he does not agree with this particular proposal. He said government had not examined the alternatives that could avert the need for dredging and had not justified this proposal.

All of the official opposition members who were present at the briefing raised concerns about how government has handled the entire referendum petition, its criticisms of the thousands of people that supported it and disrespect towards the campaigners.

Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo described government’s attitude towards the petition as a slap in the face to democracy. He implied it was one thing to oppose an issue during a referendum campaign, but the government was fighting the actual petition. He said he was particularly concerned about their efforts to get people to change their minds and accused government of “trying to bully voters into removing their names”.

Kenneth Bryan, the representative for George Town Central, where the port will be constructed if it goes ahead, pointed out that while it is by no means the only concern on the minds of his constituents, the way government had behaved was giving real cause for concern. He encouraged everyone to go out and sign the petition and those that already have to verify their names.

MLA Chris Saunders also raised concerns about government’s approach towards the petition and campaign and said he was appalled by the attitude towards people seeking to exercise their democratic rights. He encouraged all those eligible to do so to register to vote so they could take part in the historic referendum.

