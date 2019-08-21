Ombudsman looking at cop response to violence report

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has confirmed that their response to a violent attack on security guards and other staff in the Scotts Marina and George Town Yacht Club area on Sunday night has been referred to the Office of the Ombudsman for investigation. Since the incident, in which one guard was critically injured after being run over by one of the suspects, unverified concerns were raised in the CNS comments that the police were very slow to respond.

Although we have been unable to track down the commenter, who appeared to be from the security company involved, we asked the police about the claims and a spokesperson confirmed that they had received more than one report during the incident.

However, the police stated that in the first call the emergency services were told that a group of four boys had been causing trouble but there were no weapons and no injuries. Therefore, the police did not send officers to the scene after that initial call.

“This was quickly followed by information that the boys had left the scene,” the RCIPS stated, noting that at that point no units were deployed.

“Sometime later further calls were received indicating for the first time that violence had taken place, with rocks being thrown and someone being struck. Within ten minutes of that information being received, it was reported that police were on the scene and had spoken to victims.”

The police spokesperson told CNS that following the incident an internal review of the response was begun, and the matter is now being reviewed by the Office of the Ombudsman.

The comments submitted to CNS claimed that from the beginning the gang of boys had been violent towards security and other staff in the area and that this had been conveyed to police. The main concern appears to be that if the police had attended the scene after the first call, the injuries sustained by the staff who came under attack, and especially the security guard who was run down, could all have been avoided.

The issue has once again ignited the debate about allowing security staff to be armed. The debate last raged in 2011, when the Legislative Assembly proposed amending the Penal Code to allow security guards to use bullet-proof vests. However, the police have resisted allowing guards to be armed with anything other than batons and only when properly trained.

