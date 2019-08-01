NiCE extended as sargassum keeps rolling in

NiCE workers clear sargassum from the beach

(CNS): The ongoing saga of the sargassum influx has led the government to extend the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) bi-annual clean-up for another two weeks for some of the 486 Caymanians who signed up for this summer’s programme. The minister responsible for infrastructure, Joey Hew, whose ministry is spearheading the project, told the Legislative Assembly that although workers had cleared over 200 tonnes of the seaweed, it was an ongoing problem that required “continuous effort”.

Sargassum clearance over the last two weeks focused on heavily affected areas, including the South Sound boat launch and boardwalk areas, the Frank Sound launch ramp and Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town. He said that the extra two weeks was part of a pilot to help the ministry understand the resources needed to manage the issue island-wide.

“There is a need for a proactive and collaborative approach as there is no simple solution,” the minister told his LA colleagues. He explained that a task force had been formed to develop a national sargassum plan and it is working across several ministries and departments to tackle this mounting seaweed problem, which is effecting the entire region.

The excessive blooming of the sargassum is being blamed on nutrient run-off into the Atlantic, from the Amazon Basin on one side to the West African coast on the other, along with an increase in ocean temperatures. Scientists say that a patch of this seaweed is some 5,000 miles across and is washing up on shores and beaches across the Caribbean and the Americas, posing a serious threat to the region’s tourism sector.

The Cayman Islands task force is therefore also collaborating with other countries and gathering information from across the region to see what solutions, if any, are working or have proved to be the most successful in removing the seaweed.

Hew said the Department of Agriculture is testing the sargassum for use as fertilizer or even feed, and where it could be safely stored. Otherwise, it is going to the dump to be processed. But the minister reassured MLAs that their constituents are free to go collect the seaweed if they want to use it, at their own risk. He reminded gardeners and small holders to ensure it is cleaned and the salt washed off.

