New light to tackle traffic trouble

(CNS): A new traffic signal metering system has been installed on South Sound Road, just before the Hurley’s Roundabout, as an interim solution to the traffic flow problem at that junction. The traffic signal meter, which will be activated only during the evening rush hour, is expected to reduce congestion along Crewe Road and the Linford Pierson Highway for drivers heading east. It is expected to go live on Monday, 19 August, at the junction where over 4,800 vehicles now cross during peak hours.

The National Roads Authority (NRA) noted in a release that at present, the single lane of traffic coming from South Sound has priority over motorists using the main two eastbound lanes on Crewe Road because those cars must give way to the right. This has been creating traffic queues that extend back onto the Linford Pierson Highway.

Since its construction in 2003, the roundabout has seen a dramatic increase in traffic. NRA counters recorded upwards of 40,000 vehicle trips per weekday along the main highway in 2018. During that same year, an average of 4,821 vehicles were recorded travelling eastbound through the roundabout between 4:30 to 6:30 during the evening rush hour.

Given the significant frustration for commuters, the NRA has installed the metering system, which will control the flow of traffic on this artery. This will enable increased movement of traffic from the duel carriageway on Crewe Road onto the roundabout, officials have said.

However, this traffic management measure is only an interim solution. The NRA said more detailed plans for traffic relief in the area are due to be rolled out in the future. The government has plans to widen Crewe Road into six lanes, but before that happens the NRA is hoping the meter will help to address the worst of the current congestion challenge.

“The traffic meter is going to allow gaps in the eastbound evening peak traffic flow on South Sound Road that will in turn cause eastbound traffic on the main artery to flow through Grand Harbour roundabout much faster,” said NRA Acting MD Ed Howard.

South Sound is also seeing tailbacks but the NRA said that is caused by drivers cutting through Old Crewe Road during the evening peak. However, that short cut will be less attractive to drivers hoping to jump the traffic queues because the lights will slow down access for drivers coming from South Sound, giving the advantage to the heavier traffic entering the roundabout from Crewe Road.

The new metering signal has been set back from the roundabout and will include advance warning signs, a cantilevered signal head over the travel lane, and painted stop bar designation in which motorists are required to stop.

The signal will only activate Monday through Friday during the

evening peak hours only, cycling drivers through at intervals of 10 to 12

seconds. An illuminated red ball will signify that drivers are required to come to a complete stop. The amber ball signifies that motorists can proceed with caution.

Officials said these types of light meter signals are quite common in the UK, Australia and US, where they are used in various situations, including at roundabouts, and for regulating traffic joining the motorways at congested periods.

The new signal pole on South Sound Road will also soon feature the installation of the first set of electronic vehicle registration (EVR) detection devices designed to read the new registration stickers and plates.

