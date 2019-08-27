35% of new education staff Caymanian

Educators and dignatories attend the Welcoming Ceremony for the new school year

(CNS): Officials from the Ministry of Education have revealed that of the 80 vacant posts in government schools for this academic year, over one third (28) have been filled by Caymanians. This includes 14 teaching assistants, one newly qualified and five experienced teachers, as well as two promotions to principal and several other specialist roles. Around 33 of the jobs filled ahead of this school year were brand new posts, the ministry has confirmed, while the rest were vacancies for existing posts.

Forty-three education professionals from around the Caribbean have either joined government schools or have been promoted from their existing jobs. They have been joined by another 16 expatriates from America, Canada, South Africa, Ireland and the UK.

Ministry officials said that 28 new assistant teaching posts were created for this academic year, as well as two Spanish specialists, an additional music specialist and a physical education specialist to support the learning hubs. An additional counsellor post was also created for this year.

More than 47 of the newly filled jobs were existing vacancies but it is not clear whether they were as a result of contracts ending and staff retiring or resigning at the end of the last school year or were longer term vacancies. The ministry confirmed that all departing staff are asked to do exit interviews but not all take up that offer, which officials believe is because previous responses have been published in the media following FOI requests.

“We are looking into an alternative method of capturing the exit information anonymously, which is hoped will result in a higher response rate,” a spokesperson for the ministry stated, adding that in the meantime, CNS would need to do an FOI request for copies of the latest responses for exit interviews.

Speaking on Radio Cayman on Monday, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly spoke about the importance of the increase in salaries given to teachers last year in improving the morale of education staff. She said that this year the focus was on supplying school text books and improving access to computers.

With the school year now underway and primary schools teaching a new curriculum, the minister said that technology is playing an evermore important part in the delivery of education. The Microsoft Office programmes on teachers’ laptops have all been upgraded, and new programmes have been added, including coding to support the computing curriculum.

