Near 94% of petition verified

(CNS): Elections officials have verified 4,960 signatures calling for a referendum on the question of government’s proposed cruise berthing project in the George Town Harbour. By 4pm on Saturday, the office had just 332 names left to check in order to reach the required 25% of the electorate to trigger the national vote. The campaigners have also submitted another 78 signatures, bringing the total of submitted signatures to 5,741.

CNS understands that the petitioners have collected a further 100 signatures, which they are still in the process of verifying to submit to the Elections Office, in order to ensure that the referendum will not be derailed by possible pressure from government and the pro-port lobby on signators to withdraw their names from the petition, even if they have already verified their signatures.

The submitted petition has a buffer of more than 450 names to counter those who have withdrawn their signatures and those who have, for whatever reason, refused to verify their names. However, with almost 5,000 people confirmed by Saturday evening, the last 332 names should be verified over the next week, well within the 1 October timeline that the government had agreed to allow for the verification process.

Campaigners hope the process to confirm the 5,292 names needed to trigger the referendum will be completed by the end of this month, paving the way for government to bring the necessary legislation to the Legislative Assembly and, critically, set the question to allow the referendum campaign to begin.

The opposition confirmed last week that they will be campaigning against the project, as will most of those who have spearhead the push for the vote itself. It has already been a year-long struggle for the volunteers, who ran a grassroots campaign on a shoestring budget to collect and then have the signatures confirmed. However, the real battle is about to begin.

The question will prove to be very important and voter turnout will be crucial, but the volunteers hope that the anonymity of the ballot box will encourage those afraid to sign to come and vote. They also hope that anyone intimidated into removing their signature in support of the referendum will still take the time on polling day to cast a vote and take part in the democratic process.

In order for those opposing the project to carry the day, they will need to secure 50% of the entire electorate plus one vote, rather than a simple majority of the actual turnout, setting a high bar for the those opposed to the project.

All those eligible to vote but who are not yet registered are urged to register as soon as possible to ensure that they do not miss the chance to vote in the referendum.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th + 78 Submitted Aug 15th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,741 4,960 781 332 93.7% Aug 24, 4PM

