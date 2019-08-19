Moxam’s leak claims earn CS a warning

Government Administration Building

(CNS): Public sector workers have been indirectly told to plug leaks after CNS reported claims made by Johann Moxam that information was being leaked from inside “their own shop” about government’s proposed port project. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson sent an internal memo to civil servants after saw the media report about leaks. While civil servants were not specifically cited as the source, they were reminded about their duty of confidentiality.

Moxam said he had constantly received information from inside government as well as from inside the Progressive Party because the government is handling the entire cruise port project so badly and turning its own people against it.

But Manderson said civil servants had an obligaiton to “serve diligently the government of the day… in an apolitical and impartial… way.”

The civil service boss said that government staff should not give out any information unless authorised to do so or under under legal frameworks, such as the Freedom of Information Law.

But he balanced his warning about keeping a lid on government business by pointing out the obligation that public sector employees also have regarding whistle-blowing over wrongdoing. However, he said that whistle-blowing should only be done through the Office of the Ombudsman.

See the full memo below:

Related

Category: Government Administration, Politics