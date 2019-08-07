Minister, premier and speaker on Jamaica trip

Premier Alden McLaughlin with Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness

(CNS): Agriculture Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Premier Alden McLaughlin and Speaker McKeeva Bush are all in Clarendon, Jamaica, this week attending the 67th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show. Officials said the trip was an important item on the Ministry of Agriculture’s annual agenda, while the premier said it was a chance to learn from Jamaican expertise.

“Jamaica has one of the most diversified and strongest agriculture sectors in the Caribbean, particularly with respect to livestock,” McLaughlin said in a press release. The three-day show, produced by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), is the largest of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean.

“This visit gives us an opportunity to observe first-hand and learn from Jamaica’s technical expertise in agriculture. I also look forward to continuing the conversation with the prime minister during his visit a few weeks ago with regard to increasing trade between our two countries. This is important as we continue to not only expand our own locally-grown agriculture products but also seek other sources to help diversify Cayman’s access to food supplies,” the premier added.

While in Jamaica, McLaughlin and O’Connor-Connolly will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other Jamaica government ministers on a variety of topics, including trade and border security, official said.

The Cayman delegation includes a number of civil servants from various ministries and departments relating to agriculture and trade, as well as representatives from the Cayman Islands Agriculture Society (CIAS). Eric Bush, the chief officer in the premier’s new international trade portfolio, and McLaughlin’s senior political adviser, Roy Tatum, also attended.

The visiting delegation has a full agenda, officials claimed, including looking at Jamaican farming systems, such as plant hydroponics and livestock farming, and how their agriculture practice and farming activities meet international environmental and food safety standards.

“It is important to note that our agriculture sector is perpetually evolving,” said Minister O’Connor-Connolly. “We must continue to be active and intentional in our strategies towards implementing agricultural best practices and understanding how it plays a crucial role in the life of our economic system. Directly exposing our very own subject-area experts to the various systems and programmes, whether strategic, traditional or technological in nature, allows for us to make tangible advancements, ultimately towards making the lives of our people better.

“The CIAS can model the dynamic signature activations to further enhance our own local agricultural shows and DoA staff can gain first-hand experiences of systems that can be scaled for our topography and, of course, climatic challenges. We must plan for a better tomorrow, today,” she added.

There was no comment in the release from the speaker or any explanation why he needed to attend an agriculture show.

