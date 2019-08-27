Minhaj uses comedy to count real cost of cruising

Hasan Minhaj

(CNS): As the Cayman government prepares to do a deal over its proposed cruise berthing project with a conglomerate involving two of the world’s biggest cruise lines, comedian and host of the Netflix show, Patriot Act, Hasan Minhaj, used gags to illustrate some of the ways the cruise industry exploits workers, skimps on safety, and even sweeps crime under the rug. The popular comic also noted in this weekend’s episode the negative environmental impact this sector is having around the world.

As the industry grows at an extraordinary rate and ships become evermore self-contained, the cruise lines use increasingly innovative ways of keeping passengers on board, spending their money with them and not in the ports of call.

Minhaj’s sometimes hilarious take also exposes the fine print and the fines cruise lines have paid for illegal dumping, but also points to the legal dumping ships do in ports.

See the full show below:

