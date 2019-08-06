GT man suspected of crack dealing

Substance seized during police search, 5 August 2019

(CNS): Police seized an undisclosed quantity of what appears to be crack cocaine and cash from a George Town man they arrested on suspicion of dealing yesterday afternoon in Bodden Town. Police said that two officers on patrol in the district had cause to stop and speak with the man, who was walking in the area of Caskwell Drive. Because he behaved suspiciously when speaking to them, the officers requested a search of his person.

Police said that during the search, the officers found a small bottle containing small rocks resembling crack cocaine along and some cash. The 50-year-old-man of George Town was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drug with intent to supply and other drug related offenses. The cash found on the man was seized by the officers as proceeds of crime.

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Related

Category: Local News