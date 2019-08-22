Man and machine clean up sargassum

Coe Wood Beach, 6 August 2019

Coe Wood Beach, 13 Aug 2019

(CNS): A combination of specialist machinery and a group of workers has had a significant impact in the battle against sargassum seaweed on local beaches. A small crew of six people on the extended National Community Enhancement Project (NiCE) cleaned up the coastline at the South Sound ramp and board walk, the Frank Sound ramp, Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town, Cayman Kai Public Beach, North Side and Colliers Beach in East End.

Using equipment including a skid steer, back hoe and beach tech marina, the teams removed the sargassum, and in instances where it was difficult to separate the seaweed from the sand, it was taken to a government location to be dried, sieved and then the sand was taken back to the beaches by the Recreation, Parks and Cemeteries Unit.

Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew commended those involved in the clean-up and the short time in which it was done. “Cleaning the sargassum manually is not sustainable,” he said. “This approach worked well with the combination of manual labour and machinery. We have received positive feedback from members of the communities, who noted the stark difference they have seen in the clean-up of our beaches.”

The ministry is also leading a multi-agency task force created to review the sargassum issue and map a way forward.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature