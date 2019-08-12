Local man found dead after boat crash

Emmanuel (Manny) Brown

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that the body of the missing man involved in a boat collision on Sunday night was found during today’s search operation. CNS has learned that the man was Emmanuel (Manny) Brown (42) from George Town and a serving police officer. Brown was the second person to die as a result of the serious boat collision last night in the Prospect area of the North Sound.

