Local man found dead after boat crash
(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that the body of the missing man involved in a boat collision on Sunday night was found during today’s search operation. CNS has learned that the man was Emmanuel (Manny) Brown (42) from George Town and a serving police officer. Brown was the second person to die as a result of the serious boat collision last night in the Prospect area of the North Sound.
Check back to CNS for more updates and see related story here
Category: Local News
RIP Manny, you’ll be much missed at Starfish Point.