Local man found dead after boat crash

| 12/08/2019 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service
Emmanuel (Manny) Brown

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that the body of the missing man involved in a boat collision on Sunday night was found during today’s search operation. CNS has learned that the man was Emmanuel (Manny) Brown (42) from George Town and a serving police officer. Brown was the second person to die as a result of the serious boat collision last night in the Prospect area of the North Sound.

Check back to CNS for more updates and see related story here

Tags: , ,

Category: Local News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    12/08/2019 at 5:56 pm

    RIP Manny, you’ll be much missed at Starfish Point.

    Reply

You can comment anonymously. See CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

Please support independent journalism in the Cayman Islands