Man arrested after woman stabbed in head

(CNS): A 29-year-old man from Bodden Town has been arrested on suspicion of assault GBH after a woman he was travelling in a car with sustained stab wounds to her head. A report was made to 911 at around 2:00 Sunday morning that a man had been overheard threatening to stab a woman he was with. The officers were given details of the vehicle the man and woman were said to be travelling in, which they learned had subsequently been involved in a collision.

The Bodden Town police located the vehicle, which had left the roadway on Bodden Town Road, just east of Gun Square Road, and come to a stop.

The officers saw a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle, and that the woman appeared to have a head injury. EMS attended the scene and, while rendering treatment to the woman, determined that she had received stab wounds to the head.

The man was then arrested. The police searched the vehicle and recovered a knife. Police said Monday that the man remains in police custody as the investigation continued.

The woman, who was taken to hospital for treatment, has since been discharged.

