LRC poses decriminalising suicide

(CNS): The Law Reform Commission has published a discussion paper asking the public to submit their comments on the decriminalisation of suicide, which many people may be surprised to learn is still an offence in the Cayman Islands. The paper follows a referral via the Attorney General from the Alex Panton Foundation, a mental health charity, proposing a change to the law.

This paper examines the current statutory provisions on suicide and makes recommendations for its decriminalisation because treatment, rather than prosecution, is obviously the appropriate and recommended response for a person struggling with a mental health crisis.

The commission pointed out that every 40 seconds a person dies by suicide somewhere in the world and many more attempts are made as a result of mental health disorders and depression. People who attempt suicide are in need of help rather than punishment, but the law creates a barrier to people seeking appropriate treatment.

Suicide remains the second leading cause of death globally among young people between 15 and 29 years of age. A recent national survey of all children and youth at Cayman Islands public and private schools, including the University College of the Cayman Islands students, by the National Drug Council and the Alex Panton Foundation revealed the rates of suicide are rising in Cayman among children and young people, with one in three children reporting suicidal thoughts and another 13% having attempted to take their own lives.

With only 5% of those children and young people at risk actually seeking help, the foundation believes that decriminalising suicide would help remove the barriers and safeguard the rights of the people with mental illness as well as help address the mental health needs in our society.

Most other progressive Commonwealth countries, such as the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, as well as Europe have abolished the crime of attempted suicide and the WHO is promoting the removal of attempting suicide from the criminal code. Countries that retain it as a crime rarely, if ever, prosecute, which is the case in Cayman, where there are no reported cases of prosecution being brought.

Stakeholders and members of the general public are invited to comment

on the issues identified in the paper and submit their views on the draft bills presented for discussion.

See the discussion paper and draft bills below. Copies can also be collected from the Offices of the Commission.

Submissions should be sent by 21 October to the Director of the Law Reform Commission, 4th Floor Government Administration Building, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-9000 or via email to cilawreform@gov.ky.





