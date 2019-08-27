Long-serving East End MLA John McLean dies

John McLean with his son, John McLean Jr, and daughter, Shannon McLean-Broadbelt

(CNS Local Life): Former MLA John McLean, who represented the district of East End in the Legislative Assembly from 1976-2000, died Saturday, 24 August, at the age of 69, after a short illness. During his long political career he also served on the Executive Council, which was the precursor to Cabinet. Described by his children as a loving father who “never missed a birthday party or forgot to kiss us good night”, despite his busy schedule as a politician, McLean was also praised for his public service by both Premier Alden McLaughlin and members of the opposition in the LA.

