Lifetime of abuse drove son to kill

Waylon Rivers arriving at court

(CNS): Waylon Rivers (20) from North Side killed his father, Timothy Rivers (66), in June last year in a spontaneous attack that was the result of a lifetime of “absolutely relentless” verbal and sometime physical abuse by his parent, the court heard Thursday. Rivers appeared for sentencing following his admissions earlier this year to manslaughter due to provocation. He had told the authorities that he just wanted his father to stop, but had cracked and stabbed him just once. However, it turned out to be a fatal wound.

Waylon Rivers, who was 19 when he killed his father, suffers from severe epilepsy, learning difficulties and impaired cognitive abilities. He has no previous convictions and his entire life has revolved around the family farm in North Side. But the court heard that both Rivers and his mother had suffered extreme lifelong verbal and emotional abuse from his father.

Defence attorney John Ryder told the court that Rivers was very vulnerable and dependent on his parents, given his mental health problems, and was not really capable of independent living. And despite the sustained abuse he had suffered at his father’s hand, Rivers still loved him and was truly remorseful.

The court heard that Timothy Rivers had abused, insulted, belittled and undermined his son since he was a baby. Evidence from family, friends and neighbours noted the constant quarrelling of Timothy Rivers and his endlessly disagreeable and angry nature. Recordings made by Rivers’ mother of her husband’s constant tirades of abuse and expletives about her and his son were given to the court and described as the normal course of events.

On the fateful day, Rivers father had woken up and hurled a torrent of abuse at his son, describing him as a useless dog and taunting him to kill himself or if he would like to kill him. The abuse continued all the way to the farm and by the time they got there his father had started to push him about and telling him to get off the farm.

But as they walked side by side, Waylon snapped and lost control. He grabbed the knife his father was carrying and stabbed him with it and threw it to the ground before he ran off.

As the crown presented the facts of the case they accepted that Rivers had been subjected to a significant degree of lifelong provocation. But argued that his life was not in danger at that particular instance and the provocation was not at the time bad enough to justify the attack.

The sentence will depend on the judge’s decision regarding that degree of provocation, which Ryder argued was high, given the circumstances.

Acting Justice Tim Owen, who heard submissions about the case via video connection from London, said that he would take some time to consider the appropriate sentence, given the various circumstances of the case, including the provocation and Rivers’ mental health problems. He said he would deliver his decision next month.

Meanwhile, Rivers was remanded back into custody.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime