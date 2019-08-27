New legislation tightens up trust sector

(CNS): Two pieces of legislation have now come in to force that will tighten up the regulatory regime for the management of private trusts and their administrators. The Private Trust Companies (Amendment) regulations, 2019 provides clearer definitions for terms given to those involved in the administration of trusts, while the Trusts (Transparency) Regulations, 2019 lists the information that must be maintained and updated by a trustee for a trust constituted under Cayman law.

Officials from the Ministry of Financial Services explained that the new legislation supports the recent measures to enhance transparency, such as disclosure requirements, for the trusts sector. The new legal framework also addresses the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF)’s recommended action Cayman needed to take to strengthen the AML/CFT regime.

The jurisdiction is under a one-year “Observation Period” by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), ending February 2020, in which it is expected to correct the AML/CFT strategic deficiencies. The FATF will review the progress made by the jurisdiction next June to determine if positive and tangible progress has been made.

Over the past five months, the AML/CFT regime in Cayman has been strengthened by the passage of 14 laws which are as follows:

Banks and Trust Companies (Amendment) Law, 2019

Trusts (Amendment) (No. 2) Law, 2019

Companies (Amendment) Law, 2019

Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Law, 2019

Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Law, 2019

Mutual Funds (Amendment) Law, 2019

Insurance (Amendment) Law, 2019

Building Societies (Amendment) Law, 2019

Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Law, 2019

Money Services (Amendment) Law, 2019

Trade and Business Licensing (Amendment) Law, 2019

Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Law, 2019

Securities Investment Business (Amendment) Law, 2019

Directors Registration and Licensing (Amendment) Law, 2019.

