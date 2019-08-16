July confirmed as hottest month on record

(CNS): Like much of the planet, the Caribbean experienced warmer or much warmer temperatures last month, as July 2019 has been officially confirmed as the hottest month globally across land and sea since records began around 140 years ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday that the average temperature last month was 1.71°F above the 20th century average.

The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows, the scientists from NOAA stated.

July 2019 was 0.05°F hotter than the previous record, set in 2016, and followed the hottest June ever recorded. According to NOAA, the January-July temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.71°F above the 20th century average of 56.9°F. Over the last 140 years only 2016 was hotter over that period.

The news comes as a regional Pacific climate conference ended badly, as leaders from islands in the region on the front-line of the consequences of climate change accused the Australian government of watering down the current climate crisis in the final communique.

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who leads one of those nations that is already feeling the impact, tweeted, “Watered-down climate language has real consequences — like water-logged homes, schools, communities, and ancestral burial grounds.”

#PIF2019: We came together in a nation that risks disappearing to the seas, but unfortunately, we settled for the status quo in our communique. Watered-down climate language has real consequences –– like water-logged homes, schools, communities, and ancestral burial grounds. pic.twitter.com/6pTyjZs1rS — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) August 15, 2019

Meanwhile, climate change activist Greta Thunberg is currently making her way across the Atlantic to speak at a UN Climate Action Summit in New York next month. The teenager, who will not fly because of aviation’s outsized role in emitting carbon, is aboard a zero-emission sailing boat, powered by solar panels and underwater turbines. Having left Plymouth in the UK Wednesday, it will take her two weeks to get to the US coast.

