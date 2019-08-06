Impaled driver fully recovers from freak injury

Nicholas Connor after lifesaving surgery

(CNS Local Life): Nicholas Connor (30) sustained a dramatic freak injury during a car crash earlier this year after he was impaled on a steel pole but amazingly walked out of the hospital just a week later. Connor had smashed into a chain link fence and one of the poles holding up the fence went through his body. Taken to Cayman Islands Hospital for assessment, he was quickly transported to Health City Cayman Islands where surgeons saved his life despite the incredible trauma and blood loss he had sustained. Connor arrived at the East End hospital with the pole still in his chest and protruding through his back. He had been freed from the car by the Cayman Islands Fire Service but he was still impaled.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Local News