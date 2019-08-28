Humane Society closes shelter doors

Cats and dogs at the Humane Society need good homes

(CNS): After receiving nine dogs over the last few days, surrendered by owners, the Cayman Islands Humane Society has been forced to close the animal shelter doors. Given the problem of unwanted or stray dogs and cats in Cayman, the charity is struggling to cope with the number of animals needing care. The shelter is already way over capacity and staff said they desperately need to find new homes for the animals they are trying to care for in the limited space they have, and until they do they cannot take in any more dogs or cats.

In a social media posting, volunteers spoke about the responsibility that comes with owning animals. “Try seeing it from the animal’s point of view, it must be very scary and stressful to be removed from their environment,” the charity stated.

“Our shelter, at any given time, is at or way over capacity. We are simply unable to create space. Having such an overcrowded shelter also puts enormous pressure on our staff and resources. Pet ownership comes with responsibilities; it is a long term commitment and owners are responsible for their pet’s mental and physical wellbeing,” they added.

This is by no means the first time the shelter has had to close its doors. The charity has been under increasing pressure for years, with constant overcrowding and flooding of the building. But recently, the Dart Group offered the charity a 99-year peppercorn lease on a two-acre piece of land near the gallery to enable them to construct a new shelter and purpose-built facilities.

“The provision of land for community development purposes is one of the areas in which Dart is uniquely positioned to provide long-term support for established, well-run non-profit organisations that enhance our shared community,” said Pilar Bush, Dart’s executive VP for community development.

Humane Society Board Director Lesley Walker said the society is desperately in need of fit-for-purpose premises. Dart has also agreed to cover the cost of clearing and filling the site ahead of construction, but the charity will need to raise the funds to build the new facility.

In the meantime, it will continue to make-do at its current premises, which means it needs help now.

Volunteers have appealed for dog and cat lovers considering fostering or adopting an animal to help and contact the shelter as soon as possible on 949-1461 or visit the society on North Sound Road in George Town.

The Cayman Islands Humane Society is currently not accepting any more animals. The shelter is FULL. Only in the last… Posted by Cayman Islands Humane Society on Wednesday, 28 August 2019

Related

Category: Community, Local News