Hospital alerted police to raped child

Ambulance at Cayman Islands Hospital

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that more than two weeks ago they received a report from medical personnel at the Cayman Islands Hospital that they had admitted and were treating an 11-year-old boy following a serious sexual assault. Police confirmed that the case has been referred to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) Unit, and officers are now investigating an allegation of rape of a Bodden Town child.

Police have said that they are investigating all aspects of the case, which has seen a flurry of allegations on social media and reports on the Cayman Marl Road site that an attempt had been made to pay off the child’s family on behalf of the alleged perpetrator. Police confirmed Monday that they had received no formal complaint from anyone connected to the victim about a pay-off.

“All aspects will be investigated in its entirety. Every allegation that has been made will be investigated,” said RCIPS media relations officer Jodi-Ann Powery. “However, at the time we don’t have any evidence to substantiate those claims,” she added in a statement about this alleged cover-up.

Police said that the boy is continuing to receive medical treatment in the US for the serious injuries he sustained during the sexual assault.

The name of a potential suspect had been posted on social media, including copies of messages that the individual had reportedly sent to others denying the allegations.

No one has been arrested at this stage in relation to the sensitive investigation.

