Glasgow uni to pay £20M in slave reparations

Sir Hilary Beckles (left) and Dr David Duncan

(CNS): Having received millions of pounds in grants from British slave owners throughout the 19th century, the University of Glasgow has entered into a unique deal with the University of the West Indies to pay £20 million to fund an institution to work on solutions to Caribbean development issues. In a press release about the first of its kind agreement, Sir Hilary Beckles, who is spearheading the Caribbean reparations movement, said Glasgow University recognised that it could not be excellent if it isn’t ethical.

The £20 million agreement was signed at the Regional Headquarters of UWI in Kingston, Jamaica, recently by Beckles, UWI’s vice-chancellor, and Dr David Duncan, from Glasgow University. The deal sees the university giving £20 million to fund development research, which will be carried out by both universities over the next two decades.

The sum of £20 million was the amount paid to slave owners as reparations by the British government when it abolished slavery in 1834. It represents the first time a slavery-enriched European institution has apologised for its part in slavery and committed funds to facilitate reparations programmes.

The money will be used to create a jointly-owned and managed institution, to be called the Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research. The Centre will target and promote solutions to Caribbean development problems in areas such as medicine and public health, economics and economic growth, cultural identity and cultural industries, and other 21st century orientations in Caribbean transformation, officials said in a release.

The two institutions began talks about such a deal after Glasgow University published a report last year revealing the extent the 600-year-old institution had befitted from slave money.

The £20 million will be invested in policy research in science, technology, society and economy, and education and advocacy that seek to repair what Beckles said was the “debilitating consequences of slavery and colonisation that continue to hold back Caribbean development”.

The Centre will therefore focus on joint efforts to clean up the “colonial mess that continues to subvert efforts at Caribbean social growth and economic growth”. It will be formally established on the two campuses in September.

