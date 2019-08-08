1,200lbs of ganja seized by marine unit

Vessel and packages seized by police, 6 August 2019

(CNS): A 32-year-old man from Cayman Brac is facing a number of serious drug charges after he was caught by marine cops on Tuesday night aboard a vessel off the coast of East End with around 1,200lbs of ganja worth more than CI$1 million. The haul is one of the biggest ever that law enforcement officers have intercepted in local waters. The man, who has not yet been named, was expected in court today following the bust.

Police said he was arrested after the vessel he was on was spotted by the police helicopter, which was on joint patrol with Joint Marine Unit officers from both the RCIPS and Customs and Border Control, some 11 miles off the East End coast within Cayman Islands jurisdictional waters. The Air Operations Unit officers spotted a vessel with one occupant and what appeared to be several packages.

The crew in the helicopter alerted officers on Marine Vessel M. Luke, who made their way to the boat using lights and siren. The suspicious vessel attempted to evade the police but with the help of the helicopter it was intercepted.

When officers searched the boat, they found what the officers believed to be over 40 packages of ganja. The suspect was arrested and has now been charged with the importation of ganja and other drug related offense.

The boat and drugs have been seized as part of the investigation, police said.

