Future of Boggy Sand Beach in jeopardy

Boggy Sand Beach is disappearing

(CNS): The shifting sand on one of West Bay’s most famous beaches has caused considerable public concern this summer as large parts of it disappeared. Beaches are dynamic, with sand coming and going depending on the time of year and seasonal weather conditions, but the recent disappearance of a swathe of Boggy Sand Beach has raised the alarm. While some sand has begun to return in recent days, the beach is nowhere near its usual glory and experts believe the beach is still in jeopardy.

Tim Austin, the deputy director of the Department of Environment, said there is mounting concern about sea level rise here and the impact that this will have on coastal development. “It appears to be happening quite rapidly,” Austin told CNS, as he raised concerns about the continued over-development along the coast and the frequent violation of setbacks in planning applications.

Boggy Sand is one of the more vulnerable locations, he said, explaining that while the sand comes and goes, every year the ‘coming’ appears to be decreasing as the ‘going’ is increasing. The DoE believes there is growing evidence that weather patterns and storms, such as Nor’westers, are not as frequent or as powerful as they once were in the winter and they are bringing less sand back after the summer erosion.

The coastal development along Boggy Sand especially, given the size of some of the homes that have been built too close to the water, has contributed to the problems along this popular and much loved part of West Bay. However, the DoE experts agree that the combination of the seawall and a gazebo built at the water’s edge are the main sources of the problem on the area of beach impacted this year.

Austin explained, “The impact of sea walls isn’t always immediate. The erosion can happen over the long term, or sometimes a specific weather event can reveal the problems caused by a wall.”

In the case of Boggy Sand, he pondered whether the wall was ever really necessary. But now the question is what would happen if the wall was removed, given that the development in the area has removed all of the vegetation that would have acted as a natural barrier.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said the situation at Boggy Sand was a lesson when it comes to development and planning, but she is worried that it was another lesson that no one learned. The situation remained a problem and resolving it was not simple, she told CNS. Government will need to engage a specialist coastal works engineer to see what could be done about the wall and the gazebo, but there are no easy solution, she said.

She, too, noted concerns about the changing climate and environmental conditions that appear to be fuelling beach erosion, as well as the increasing sea levels, which are going to get much worse.

The disappearance of Boggy Sand for several weeks this summer has, however, contributed to the growing awareness of the detrimental impact that the rapid coastal development on Grand Cayman is now having and is seeing more people air their concern.

The fact that government had finally erected stairs in the area to make it easier to access the beach also caused some red faces. Soon after they were installed, the stairs were floating in mid-air, high above the sea lapping at the wall as a result of the missing sand.

Activists in the community, part of a growing number of green movements such as Plastic Free Cayman and Protect Our Future, are urging people to lobby their MLAs about climate change and the impact on Cayman, as the situation on Boggy Sand Beach is one of a growing number of environmental challenges Cayman now faces.

They are encouraging voters in particular to lobby their representatives to push government into introducing sustainable policies to help protect the coastline of the Cayman Islands and to make legislative changes to prevent the continued waiver of setback requirement and dramatically increase them in the first place for oceanfront projects.

See images of the loss of sand at the Boggy Sand Beach below:

