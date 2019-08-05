Flow closing WB shop

Flow HQ at One Technology Square

(CNS): Flow has announced the closure of its store at Heritage Square in West Bay, as the once leading local telecommunications company shrinks its footprint in Cayman even further. In the notice about the store’s closure, which was texted to customers and posted on social media, Flow claimed it was closing the shop to improve its service to customers.

“As part of an ongoing process to offer the best service and value to our customers, we have made the difficult decision to close our West Bay, Heritage Square store on August 10,” officials stated, as they apologised for the inconvenience. “We will have more staff available to serve you at our other locations,” the notice added.

Officials said the Galleria Plaza shop as well as the downsized Anderson Square store remain open, as does the one at the Countryside Shopping Centre. The company also retains its HQ at One Technology Square.

Once a leading employer of Caymanians, a dependable corporate sponsor and a supporter of local community events, the company has gradually been downsizing its headcount and its advertising and corporate presence in Cayman. Flow began laying off staff here in 2017 and appears to be increasingly managing the Cayman operations from overseas.

Category: Business, utilities