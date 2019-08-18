Cops investigate false child rape allegation

(L-R) Head of CID Pete Lansdown, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and Head of the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) Kevin Ashworth

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has said there is no evidence to support allegations that an 11-year-old child was the victim of rape last month. Police have opened an inquiry into how a local man was named and accused on social media of sexually assaulting a boy based on what is now believed to be an entirely false allegation. Officers have been unable to substantiate accusations that the child at the heart of the rumours was sexually or physically assaulted in any way.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, Head of CID Pete Lansdown and Head of the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) Kevin Ashworth confirmed that investigations following a referral from the Cayman Islands Hospital and inquiries in the United States, where the boy is being treated for an undisclosed condition, have found no evidence of a rape, sexual assault or any other kind of physical trauma.

“We have now verified that the allegations never occurred,” the police commissioner said. “The misinformation that has been published on social media is causing significant problems for the child and his mother… We are very, very worried about the graphic misinformation surrounding the case.”

They confirmed that the family had made no complaint of a sexual attack and are extremely distraught by the entire affair.

Ashworth confirmed that the hospital made a referral to his unit about a child safety issue, which was not related to any physical injury or a potential sexual assault. While both he and the commissioner refused to be drawn on the details of that referral, as they said it was strictly confidential, Ashworth explained there are many reasons why doctors may make a referral to MASH.

He said that reports of neglect, emotional distress and other safeguarding issues associated with children are often made to his unit, even when there is no evidence of physical or sexual abuse.

Given the serious repercussions for the family and the man falsely accused of rape, the police are now investigating where the allegation came from and why a specific person, who has now made a formal complaint about it, was accused of being the rapist in the false allegation.

Answering questions about how such a false accusation could have been published and circulated so widely, the police were emphatic that there is no evidence that the child was raped or hurt physically in any way.

Stressing the child’s right to privacy, as well as that of his close family, regarding the reason he was taken to hospital, the police refused to reveal anything about the boy’s state of health. But they were also very concerned that this lie had snowballed and escalated to such a serious level once it hit social media pages, such as Facebook and the popular WhatsApp messaging service.

Although the police made no mention of local social media blog Cayman Marl Road, which is where the allegations first appeared, they emphasised their concern about the serious nature of this false allegation, not least because of the genuine cause for alarm the graphic details in the original report caused.

The police believe this was compounded by the false allegations that a child had been raped and the RCIPS was accused of doing nothing about it, which the officers said was completely wrong.

The commissioner stated that no report of rape was ever made by the family or the hospital. But the referral was made more than two weeks before the rumour emerged on social media to MASH, and the normal actions relating to any child safety issue took place.

Given that the case is not one of public safety or interest, the police communications officer also explained that it was a private medical matter and under no circumstances would information like that be release to the media or the wider public.

The allegations that first appeared on CMR suggested that a child had been raped and physically injured as a result. They were accompanied by an allegation that the victim’s family had been offered cash by a serving Bodden Town MLA to keep quiet. CMR then also published social media exchanges that identified the man who had been accused of committing a rape that the police now state categorically did not happen.

Related

Category: Crime, Police