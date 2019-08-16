Ex-speaker accuses CIG of secrecy on port

Mary Lawrence on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Mary Lawrence, who served as Speaker of the House during the last UDP administration, having been appointed by McKeeva Bush from outside the Legislative Assembly, has criticised the current Government of National Unity for the way it has handled the proposed cruise port project. “There has been this veil of secrecy,” she said about the process, as she criticised this and other administrations for having a tendency to dismiss the people when they ask questions.

“They either ignore them or they pretend that they are stupid for asking the question,” she said.

Speaking on Radio Cayman’s morning talk-show, For the Record, hosted by Orrett Connor, Lawrence said this was not the first government that has failed to give out an information, and argued that when making major decisions, all governments should seek to carry the people with them.

The former speaker suggested that this government had driven people to call for the referendum because they had failed to tell them what was going on. And she criticised government for not considering the need for referendum legislation when they knew people were campaigning for it. She said she believed it was because government did not believe they would get the number of signatures needed.

Lawrence raised new questions that government needs to answer about the preferred bidder and how they arrived at the decision. She said there were still many unanswered questions since the bidder was announced, and she dismissed government claims that they had been transparent.

“The government came out and said you have all the information you need. Let me tell you something, I did not get all the information I need,” the former speaker said.

She questioned what would happen to the cruise industry and landing cargo during possibly four years of construction. She queried what would happened at Spotts and where the cruise ships would go, even after it is finished, if there is a Nor’wester.

“When are they going to answer the questions that the people want the answers to?” she asked. “This is what everybody is finding so frustrating,” she added, suggesting that instead of responding, they were attacking the motives of the people campaigning for the vote.

Lawrence said she had serious misgivings about how all the construction was going to be handled in George Town Harbour, as this was an area she felt government has not addressed at all. She raised concerns about the environmental costs to the country, as well as the impact on cargo operations and the wider management of the entire project, pointing to the airport as a poor example.

Lawrence stressed that in a democracy the people have a right to question the elected government.

The former speaker was on the show with lawyers Steve McField and Theresa Pitcairn, who had concerns about the process of the referendum on the cruise port project and the project itself. McField warned that there was a danger of this referendum “being a farce”. He said people might challenge the vote in court if government does not put out all of the necessary information and what it all means to the people before they go to the polls.

Pitcairn noted that government is continuing to spend public money promoting only its view and that it seems to feel that only its view matters. But she pointed out that the money is the people’s money because it comes from tax-payers. She said the people have a view and things could be addressed if there were real, open conversations about this issue.

See the full show below on Radio Cayman’s YouTube channel:

