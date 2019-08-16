Ex-speaker accuses CIG of secrecy on port
(CNS): Mary Lawrence, who served as Speaker of the House during the last UDP administration, having been appointed by McKeeva Bush from outside the Legislative Assembly, has criticised the current Government of National Unity for the way it has handled the proposed cruise port project. “There has been this veil of secrecy,” she said about the process, as she criticised this and other administrations for having a tendency to dismiss the people when they ask questions.
“They either ignore them or they pretend that they are stupid for asking the question,” she said.
Speaking on Radio Cayman’s morning talk-show, For the Record, hosted by Orrett Connor, Lawrence said this was not the first government that has failed to give out an information, and argued that when making major decisions, all governments should seek to carry the people with them.
The former speaker suggested that this government had driven people to call for the referendum because they had failed to tell them what was going on. And she criticised government for not considering the need for referendum legislation when they knew people were campaigning for it. She said she believed it was because government did not believe they would get the number of signatures needed.
Lawrence raised new questions that government needs to answer about the preferred bidder and how they arrived at the decision. She said there were still many unanswered questions since the bidder was announced, and she dismissed government claims that they had been transparent.
“The government came out and said you have all the information you need. Let me tell you something, I did not get all the information I need,” the former speaker said.
She questioned what would happen to the cruise industry and landing cargo during possibly four years of construction. She queried what would happened at Spotts and where the cruise ships would go, even after it is finished, if there is a Nor’wester.
“When are they going to answer the questions that the people want the answers to?” she asked. “This is what everybody is finding so frustrating,” she added, suggesting that instead of responding, they were attacking the motives of the people campaigning for the vote.
Lawrence said she had serious misgivings about how all the construction was going to be handled in George Town Harbour, as this was an area she felt government has not addressed at all. She raised concerns about the environmental costs to the country, as well as the impact on cargo operations and the wider management of the entire project, pointing to the airport as a poor example.
Lawrence stressed that in a democracy the people have a right to question the elected government.
The former speaker was on the show with lawyers Steve McField and Theresa Pitcairn, who had concerns about the process of the referendum on the cruise port project and the project itself. McField warned that there was a danger of this referendum “being a farce”. He said people might challenge the vote in court if government does not put out all of the necessary information and what it all means to the people before they go to the polls.
Pitcairn noted that government is continuing to spend public money promoting only its view and that it seems to feel that only its view matters. But she pointed out that the money is the people’s money because it comes from tax-payers. She said the people have a view and things could be addressed if there were real, open conversations about this issue.
See the full show below on Radio Cayman’s YouTube channel:
Category: development, Local News, Politics
And still the Government is rolling on ignoring the will of the people. I’ll tell you one thing my memory long like time. I will happily remind them all during their campaigning about this. I will also happily call out the sheep for standing idly by while their voters are continuously ignored and our funds spent to work AGAINST our wishes. You’d swear we were flat out saying no to the port! We only want the darn details. WTF are they really hiding with this port? It’s of paramount concern to me and as the former speaker has pointed out there are simple questions to be answered that are of utmost importance.
1. Where are they going to call when the port is in construction for 4 years?
2. What happens during a storm? During the build and after?
3. Will anyone be monitoring the under sea life during the building and will they be able to stop if adverse effects are noted?
4. What exactly are the concessions we are really giving to the entities involved with building the port for ‘free’?!
5. Will there be ongoing monitoring of the under sea life after construction?
6. What’s going to happen to Atlantis Submarine? During the build and after?
7. Does the owners of the stores on waterfront understand that they will have to rely on stay over visitors at some point during the construction of the port??!
8. When will the EIA be released to the public?
9. How much have we spent on the port thus far? With comsultants and the like?
Still have tons more I’d like to know on top of those.
I reported their stupid ad on Instagram after I left a comment stating that the least they could do is provide us with information instead of wasting our money.
Disgusting representatives the majority of the bunch. The minority are sheep.
Sincerely
S. Bodden
So excited and looking forward to welcoming our new benefactors!!
https://www.cruiselawnews.com/2019/08/articles/pollution/how-long-will-the-bahamas-tolerate-carnival-trashing-its-waters-and-polluting-its-air/
Check out Disney’s agreement with the Bahamas for taking over one end of the island of Eleuthera for their ‘private island’. Truly shocking that the Bahamas government has sold them out as well.
“Lighthouse Point will be turned from an undeveloped natural preserve into Disney’s private cruise port.
The Bahamas is not requiring any revenue sharing with Disney. The Bahamas will not collect any income taxes or real property taxes which would would benefit the Bahamas. The Bahamas is about to lose one of its last unspoiled sites in exchange for Disney’s unenforceable promise that it may hire Bahamians in the future.”
The audacity of the Premier and his helpers! He does not have that kind power over us to tell us how much information is enough for us. Until we get all the information thst he is covering up it will not be enough. How dare he suggest otherwise. His arrogance knows no bounds.
Well , well. Looks like the Cayman Peoples Party is getting busy and Mrs Mary is ready to lose another election. Had she watched the Press conference on the CBF she would have found out the plans for operating during construction .Guess she didn’t watch.
This government are in serious trouble. It is important to note that none of the guests on the show are affiliated with CPR yet expressed similar concerns that I have heard repeatedly from CPR spokespersons
Mrs. Pitcairn makes an excellent point about how cig are spending tax payer funds to fight the people. They are not interested in a national discussion only full compliance as if this is a communist country.
Thank former Speaker Mrs. Mary Lawerence.
You have raised important questions and concerns that many other people have expressed publicly and privately. The contempt and arrogance from the government is limitless.
The Premier and Deputy Premier have failed to make a compelling case for the need of port at a time when Cayman has many other pressing priorities. Yet they are incensed when a any questions are put to them by any person.
It will interesting to see how the Unity government and their PR machinery spin what has been said on the radio show by Speaker Lawerence to her being a political wannabe or bitter political opponent.
In their world any questions or alternate views automatically makes the person an enemy of the state that they must try to destroy. Reminds me of Donald Trump. God help the Cayman Islands.
Truth is government’s cageyness on the issue elevates suspicions perhaps even where nothing untowered has happened. It is a myopic, amateurish and insulting to the collective intelligence of the Cayman Islands people. Provide full information and not just propaganda type promotions and let the public make an informed choice.
This government are disconnected from the people and not concerned for any views on any issues that are not offered by them or their supporters.
They govern to appease a select few to the detriment of the majority.
Bodden Town voters short-changed the Cayman Islands many times by not voting Mrs. Lawrence into elected office, just because her husband wasn’t liked by some in the community. She would have been an excellent representative!
Anyway, thanks Mrs. Lawrence for your contributions and work in the community and for speaking out on current issues!