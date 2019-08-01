Euro heatwave melting Greenland

The ice is melting rapidly in Greenland

(CNS): Scientists working in Greenland who are measuring ice sheets and collecting important data for the northern European country are alerting the world about the massive melting taking place there after the heatwave that hit the UK and continental Europe moved north. Danish Meteorological Institute, the official weather service of Greenland, said “almost all the ice sheet” measurably melted on Tuesday.

Professor Jason Box said that melting on the northwestern Greenland ice sheet was 1.2 times that of the previous record melt in 2012. Downhill, meltwater was seen streaming off the edge of the ice sheet and scientists posted on social media videos of a rushing torrent of water, as people became concerned about flooding in inhabited areas of the country.

The record-setting heatwave in Europe moved north over the vulnerable ice sheet, bringing temperatures that are 25 to 30°F warmer than normal. On Tuesday the temperature surpassed 75°F in some regions of Greenland, and a weather balloon launched near the capital Nuuk measured all-time record warmth just above the surface.

That heatwave was expected to peak today, Thursday 1 August, with more than 12 billion tons of water permanently melting from the ice sheet and flowing into the oceans, irreversibly raising sea levels globally.

Scientists say that since 2003, the melt rate on Greenland’s ice sheets has more than quadrupled. Just this week it is expected to lose about 50 billion tons of ice, fueling a global sea level increase of about 0.1mm, making the total loss for July to be almost 200 billion tonnes. That in turn means a 0.4mm increase in global sea levels in just one month, from just one place, illustrating the severity and impending dangers of global warming.

This is a roaring glacial melt, under the bridge to Kangerlussiauq, Greenland where it's 22C today and Danish officials say 12 billions tons of ice melted in 24 hours, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Rl2odG4xWj — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 1, 2019

Update, again: This week’s Greenland ice sheet heat wave is now on pace to surpass the biggest single-day melt of the past 1,000 years.https://t.co/WUL0v2CW8O — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) July 31, 2019

