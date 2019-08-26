Education ministry and lost opportunities

Are you kidding me? The Ministry of Education is changing the curriculum AGAIN? Instead of changing the damn curriculum every four years, why not work on fixing the BROKEN public education system in this country? What is happening in public education in this country should be consider CRIMINAL!

To give just one example of how inept and dysfunctional the Ministry of Education is: Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants (CIIPA) members VOLUNTEER every year to participate in the primary school numeracy program, whereby experience professional accountants VOLUNTEER to go all government primary schools and act as teacher’s aids in math classes.

Participants literally VOLUNTEER to take an hour out of their busy schedules a couple of times a week, go to government public schools and sit in on maths lessons and personally help students understand maths and improve their math skills.

VOLUNTEERS must obtain a police clearance AND take the “Darkness to Light; Stewards of Children” training, in which participants learn about the abuse of young children and how to spot the signs of abuse. The ministry is then responsible for contacting these VOLUNTEERS and allocating them to schools across the island.

For two years in a row (2017 and 2018) VOLUNTEERS who signed up and jumped through all of the hoops required to participate in the Numeracy Programme WERE NOT CONTACTED BY THE MINISTRY! We’re talking about professional accountants VOLUNTEERING their time to assist in educating the most disadvantaged kids in this country, but that opportunity was LOST for two years in a row because of the Ministry of Education’s dysfunction.

VOLUNTEERS were not even contacted and given an explanation! And while I know some volunteers do so for status and PR points, I know many Caymanian accountants (myself included) VOLUNTEERED so that we can show young Caymanians that people that look like them can educate themselves and become successful professionals. We do it to set a good example to young Caymanians.

Yet, that opportunity to help our own was LOST! So, if the Ministry of Education can’t even get their XXXX together to organize VOLUNTEERS, then how the hell are they going to implement a new curriculum to ANY degree of success?

