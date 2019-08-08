BT dock open for bids before its impact made public

Coewood Beach dock plan

(CNS): The planning ministry is seeking bidders to construct a 94ft dock at Coewood Beach in Bodden Town, though the findings of the coastal works application have not yet been released. The Public Works Department will be managing the project and general contractors are being asked to submit proposals to build the pier and a timber trellis by 23 August. According to the details on the government’s tender portal, the seabed in the location presents some geological challenges.

It is also an area with a considerable amount of seagrass, but so far the details of the marine ecology in the area have not been released as the coastal works application is still with Cabinet awaiting approval.

While the open tender suggests that government is going to grant the application to itself, the public remains in the dark about the potential environmental damage it could present.

The Department of the Environment confirmed that it provided its assessment on the application to the ministry on 31 July, but it cannot comment on its evaluation until it is certain that the environment minister is aware of the findings and the other six Cabinet members who will make the final decision have seen it.

