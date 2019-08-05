Dirt bike rider killed in WB crash

Scene of fatal road accident in West Bay, 4 August 2019 (Photo courtesy RCIPS)

(CNS): A young dirt bike rider was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands Hospital early Monday morning, some eight hours after he was involved in a crash on Watercourse Road in West Bay on Sunday evening. The police said that the rider, who was travelling northeast near Ruby Lane, lost control of the bike and fell into the opposite lane, where he was hit by an oncoming vehicle. When emergency services arrived at the scene of the collision yesterday evening, the rider was said responsive and he was taken to the hospital, police said. But just before 2:00am Monday morning, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not yet identified the rider or given any details about the bike he was riding. But the issue of unlicensed, off-road bikes being ridden by young men, in particular, has been a significant concern for police for some time.

This latest death on local roads is now being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, which has closed Watercourse Road between Hillandale drive and Alexandria Close.

