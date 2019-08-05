Dirt bike rider killed in WB crash
(CNS): A young dirt bike rider was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands Hospital early Monday morning, some eight hours after he was involved in a crash on Watercourse Road in West Bay on Sunday evening. The police said that the rider, who was travelling northeast near Ruby Lane, lost control of the bike and fell into the opposite lane, where he was hit by an oncoming vehicle. When emergency services arrived at the scene of the collision yesterday evening, the rider was said responsive and he was taken to the hospital, police said. But just before 2:00am Monday morning, he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have not yet identified the rider or given any details about the bike he was riding. But the issue of unlicensed, off-road bikes being ridden by young men, in particular, has been a significant concern for police for some time.
This latest death on local roads is now being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, which has closed Watercourse Road between Hillandale drive and Alexandria Close.
Category: Local News
I don’t see anywhere in the article that the rider was young or that the bike was illegal. Wouldn’t it be nice for once if people would offer sympathy without passing judgment especially without any details. RIP Sir.
R.I.P young man , blessings to your family and friends , God Bless !
Blame this one on government. For years they have looked the other way, instead of enforcing the laws that they have on the books, cracking down on perpetrators, etc. The Wild Wild West mentality is finally coming home to roost.
Years and years of this loud and dangerous Evel-Knievel recklessness and public endangerment, and despite several young lives lost, the RCIPS look the other way and tell us how supportive they are being of the community…by hosting wheelie clinics. You can’t make this stuff up.
Now that someone has died, will the police actually start enforcing the law? There has been no effective enforcement. I saw at least three different illegal bikers over the weekend, one of whom was not even wearing a helmet and should be readily identifiable to any proper camera system.
Condolences to the family, and to the person whose vehicle (through no fault of their own) was involved.