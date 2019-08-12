DEH managers get up close with garbage

(CNS): Department of Environmental Health Director Richard Simms, Assistant Director-Solid Waste Michael Haworth and Acting Foreman Owen Henry got a little closer to the garbage they manage last week when they went on the rounds and experienced the daily struggles of the department’s waste collectors. The managers went on the road after the schedule had once again fallen behind, as the DEH struggles to keep collection on track.

DEH Director Richard Simms, Assistant Director-Solid Waste Michael Haworth and Acting Foreman Owen Henry experience the daily struggles of DEH collectors firsthand as they form part of today's collections team. Posted by Deh Cayman Islands on Friday, 9 August 2019

Related

Category: Government Administration, Politics