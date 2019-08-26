‘Dangerous’ driver turns out to be med-emergency

(CNS): Police came to the rescue of a woman in Bodden Town last week after reports of a car driving dangerously on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of Country Side, on Wednesday afternoon. Officers who were called to the report tracked the vehicle to an address in the Northward area, where they found a woman in the driver’s seat experiencing a medical emergency. The police rendered first aid assistance and called the emergency medical services.

“While the officers were doing their duty, their diligence, commitment and keen attention resulted in life-saving interventions, including the compassion and care shown after medical attention had arrived,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence, in charge of Service Delivery for the RCIPS, “This is noteworthy as it goes to our primary duty.”

The woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where the officers also arranged for an officer to be on standby to check on the status of the woman when the ambulance arrived.

Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis said, “We accept that sometimes, we don’t always get it right, and when we do not, we will respond to well-founded criticism with a willingness to learn and change, but for the most part, the majority of our police and support personnel have demonstrated tremendous acts of courage and commitment, sometimes well beyond the call of duty, in service to the public, and have striven for the highest possible standards and pride in their service.”

Ennis added that this was a fine example of their “professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment”.

He also commended the member of public who had called the police about what appeared to be dangerous driving, as it led to a positive outcome for the woman.

Category: Health, health and safety, Police