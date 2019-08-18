Cyclist mugs female pedestrian

(CNS): Police said that a cyclist riding a black bicycle, described as between 5’10” and 6’ tall, with a light complexion, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, long black pants and a red hat over his face mugged a woman Thursday night. The woman was walking on Mount Pleasant Road in West Bay, near to Vibe Lane, around 10pm when the mugger came up behind her on a bike and tried to take her phone.

Police said the woman managed to keep hold of the phone but the man, whom she did not know, then grabbed a chain from her neck and rode off on the bicycle in the direction of Meadow Avenue.

The woman was not injured during the incident and the matter is now under investigation. Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area around 10pm and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Police