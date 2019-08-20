CIG to cut proposed loan for bond pay-off

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has confirmed that it will meet the bond payment of US$312,000,000 (approximately CI$261.3 million) that is due to be repaid on 24 November this year and may not need to borrow as much as previously anticipated to pay off that bond and still maintain its cash flow obligations. As government finances continue to look robust, the CIG has been cutting debt and is now looking at cutting the new loan it expected to take out to repay the bond.

Following enquiries by CNS, Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson said the repayment of the bond was not in question. However, while the Legislative Assembly approved additional government borrowing up to CI$153 million in 2017 to help with the repayment, it may now not need to borrow as much as appropriated.

The plan is for government to pay off the bond from a combination of a new loan and government’s own cash balances. But Jefferson said that while there is no uncertainty about the bond being repaid, the CIG has not decided the amount of the new borrowing it will take out or how much it will pay from the public purse.

“The precise split between any new borrowings in 2019 and the use of government’s existing cash balances to repay the bond in November 2019 hasn’t been finalised as yet,” the financial secretary told CNS.

The latest unaudited financial accounts from government covering the first six months of this year demonstrate that government’s once heavy debt has been reduced significantly. As of 30 June this year, the public debt balance stood at $407.1 million as a result of scheduled principal repayments being made.

But with another loan of around $25,000 also due to be repaid in less than a year and some $689.8 million in the government coffers, it will now be able to pay off the bond obligation without borrowing a substantial amount.

By this time next year, government debt could be less than half the current amount, a far cry from the peak debt of almost $800 million in 2010/11. Running up the borrowing bill was one of the fundamental reason why the government at the time failed to comply with the Public Management and Finance Law and was banned for borrowing any more money by the UK.

However, when Marco Archer took up the position of finance minister in 2013 in the previous PPM led government, he committed to repaying the debt at an aggressive pace. So far the current finance minister, Roy McTaggart, has maintained the same prudent fiscal approach, helped greatly by improved government revenues.

However, with economists warning that a potential global recession could be on the horizon, cutting the debt even more than originally anticipated could prove a smart move.

