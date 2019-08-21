Cullers bag over 850,000 greens

Cullers in Red Bay with a green iguana shot out of a tree

(CNS): The nationwide cull aimed at making a very serious dent in the invasive green iguana population has seen more than 850,000 carcasses taken to the dump since the project began some ten months ago. Despite a surge in cull numbers through May and June, with around 222,000 iguanas killed over those two months, wet weather and vacation time seems to have take a toll on the cull over the last two months.

In July cullers bagged just over 39,000 of the pesky reptiles, the lowest headcount since the cull began, and there has been a continuing decline in August, with just 22,000 carcasses taken to the dump so far this month.

When the cull began, researchers at the Department of Environment estimated that there were around 1.3 million green iguanas. The current annual count is now underway at 158 locations, where the number of iguanas and their age will be recorded. The information will then be analysed to estimate population density and total population size.

While cullers have succeeded in cutting the original numbers in half, the question now is how much the population has been able to bounce back during this year’s breeding season. The cull has certainly reduced the visibility of the greens, which is making the job harder for hunters, who now have to forage a little further to get the $5 bounty.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature