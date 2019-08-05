CUC profits fuelled by hotter weather

CUC generator

(CNS): Sales and profits were up for Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider at the end of June compared to the same time last year, as a result of an increase in air-conditioning use, the company said. The second quarter of this year had an average temperature a full degree higher than in 2018, boosting CUC’s net earnings by $900,000. Meanwhile, the number of CUC customers exceeded 30,000, which was a 2% increase on the end of June last year.

CUC President and CEO Richard Hew said electricity sales have been robust because of the growing customer numbers, a strong economy and above normal temperatures, particularly in May and June.

“The Company continues to invest in the infrastructure necessary to meet the growing customer demand and to serve reliably. Refurbishments to the Rum Point and Bodden Town substations have been completed and the new Seven Mile Beach substation construction is progressing well towards completion later this year,” he said. “Construction of the new Prospect substation has also commenced. The Company continues to focus its attention on improving the level of service it offers to its customer by investing in infrastructure, technology and its people.”

In a press release announcing the second quarter figures, the company stated that this combination had seen CUC reach a new peak demand level of 113.3 megawatts, surpassing the previous peak demand of 105.6 MW in 2017. CUC now has a generating capacity however of 161MW as well as another 9.4MW from the renewable capacity connected to the grid, enabling it to meet the new peak.

