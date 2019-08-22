Cruise port project and possible global recession

Johann Moxam writes: I would like to state for the public record that MLAs Kenneth Bryan, Chris Saunders, Alva Suckoo and Ezzard Miller all assisted the Cruise Port Referendum group to gather signatures for the petition to trigger a people-initiated referendum under S.70 of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009.

Each MLA walked CPR volunteers through their constituencies during the door-to-door petition signing process. Their efforts are greatly appreciated.

As the campaign and public awareness meetings begin on the merits of the project, all elected MLAs are expected to champion and lead the national discussion on the pros and cons of the proposed Cruise Berthing Facility (CBF). The public should demand that all elected representatives share all the facts and updated relevant information on the most complex, largest and most expensive capital works project in our history.

It is important that they address the key areas relating to the significant environmental, financial and socio-economic concerns held by a significant portion of voters and citizens of our country. It is these unanswered questions that have driven the quest for a people-initiated referendum, which is now inevitable.

Also, it is important to note that all the signs and key financial market indicators point towards a global recession in 2020. I pray our elected leaders have learnt the lessons from the last PPM government in 2007-08 when, on the cusp of a global recession, they ignored all the signs and arrogantly pressed ahead with a number of capital works project, such as the $110M Clifton Hunter High School, the unfinished John Gray High School and the school that was planned for the district of West Bay.

Neither the PPM nor CDP leadership that forms the current Government of National Unity have a sound or proven track record of success on any major capital works project undertaken to date that the public can have confidence in or rely upon.

Cayman is not isolated from the impact of a global recession and it would be irresponsible to plunge the country into unnecessary long-term debit when the Cayman Islands is experiencing a record number of 1.92M cruise passengers visiting the Cayman Islands in 2018 and further growth anticipated for 2019 and 2020.

This information is available by looking at the list of scheduled of ships (Oasis class ships are not on the list), yet passenger arrivals are expected to surpass the current records to call into Cayman. Please note this information is available from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands.

In the spirit of accountability, transparency, good governance and sound leadership, all MLAs are obligated to encourage all registered voters to exercise their democratic rights by showing up on Referendum Day (TBD) and use their voice/power at the ballot box by voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the proposed CBF after the government has conducted the updated environmental impact assessment and proved all information on the proposed CBF.

The outcome of the referendum will provide the elected government with a clear view of how the people feel about this issue of national importance, given the other priorities the country has at this time.

That is how true democracy is supposed work and what the 19 MLAs are paid to do in a mature, rational and respectful manner as representatives of the Caymanian people.

